King Charles advised to take extra care amid new warning

King Charles urged to care about his health amid speculations

King Charles III, who recently celebrated his 75th birthday along with his beloved family and friends, has been advised to take extra care of his health amid speculations about the future of the monarchy.

Prince William and Harry's father is the oldest person to become king in British history. He was just three-year-old when his mother Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952, making him her heir apparent throughout her 70-year reign.



There have been speculations and predictions about the future of the royal family since Charles ascended to the throne following his the Queen's passing in September, 2022.



An astrologer, also dubbed as the "Living Nostradamus", has predicted that the Britain's monarch will step down due advanced age.



The royal family, who might be turning a deaf ear to the speculations about the future of monarchy, have always been quite serious about the King's health and taking all the care of the monarch regarding his fitness.

A part from the fortune teller's claims, some royal commentators and historians have also believe that the King, who was officially crowned alongside his wife Queen Camilla in May, is a 'caretaker' of the throne for his eldest son Prince William.



Marlene Koenig, a royal historian with a focus on British and European royalty, believes that the new King knows his reign will last a fraction of the time of Queen Elizabeth II's, but he will carry out his duty to ensure the throne is there for future generations.



The fortune teller has also claimed that and King Charles's son William won't take his place due to some mysterious reasons. If the predictions are to be believed William won't succeed his father as monarch.

Meanwhile, another fortune teller Jemima Packington, who predicted the Queen’s death, claims Charles will hand over the reign to Prince William in near future.



"Somebody's going to replace them. There's nothing more certain than that," Dr. Bob Morris, an honorary senior research associate at UCL's Constitution Unit, previously told Insider.

Meanwhile, author and history writer Hilary Mantel, in an interview, claimed that William could be the last ruling British monarch and his son Prince George will never be a king.



However, Athos Salome, who claims to have taken over from the famous French Nostradamus, claimed Charles could soon leave his position, adding that William, heir apparent to the throne, won't become the king.