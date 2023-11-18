Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fulfill Princess Diana's long-held wish

file footage

Prince Harry seemed to fulfill her late mother Princess Diana’s wish to move to America.



The Duke of Sussex moved to the States with his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020, after announcing the decision to step down from their royal duties.

In the third episode of The Crown Season 6, Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, could be seen expressing a desire to move “away from England” in a conversation with Dodi Al-Fayed, played by Khalid Abdalla, mere days before the couple’s shocking demise.

"They make like they're your friend, and then they just write insult after insult anyway," she said of paparrazi. "It makes me want to just move away, start afresh. Move to another country, somewhere like..."

"California," Dodi suggested, to which Diana replied, "Exactly. Away from England anyway.

"Somewhere where one can actually be free. Sit under a tiny tree with a boy you like eating ice cream," she added.

Though its unclear whether the conversation actually happened between the two, the late Princess of Wales did in fact alluded to a potential relocation to America to escape the invasive British press.

Speaking to Newsweek, former Royal correspondent of The Sun, Charles Rae, revealed that the mother of Prince William and Harry also suggested the move in a conversation with reporters during her trip to St. Tropez with Al-Fayed in 1997.

"They got into the speed boat. We all looked, and we think they're going off to The Jonikal. They head out, and immediately they turn, and we think to ourselves, 'she's coming here,'" Rae recalled.

"And she came towards us, she stopped and as you could see with the picture she held onto the side of the boat and she started going on with 'my kids want me to go to America, I'm sick and tired of everything that's going on.'

At the time of the reports, Western Morning News quoted similar statement from Diana, which was that her boys had been “urging me to live abroad.”

Meanwhile, The Scotsman reported she said, “Maybe that’s what I should do, live abroad.”

Friends and family of Diana also corroborated reports that the late princess had considered moving to America before her death during the UK police investigation.