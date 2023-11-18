Joe Jonas shades Sophie Turner with new cryptic tattoo amidst their divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner called it quits after nearly four years of marriage

Joe Jonas is expressing his feelings amidst his ongoing divorce and custody battle with Sophie Turner through body art.

The Jonas Brothers frontman, 36, debuted the ink, along with several other new tattoos, at the band’s recent concert in Edmonton, Alberta, Tuesday night.

Peeking through his white ribbed tank top were several new tattoos seemingly inspired by his ongoing predicament, including one about gluing himself back together after being “broken.”

“I have woven a parachute out of everything broken,” the minimalistic black inscription read quoting poet William Stafford.

The telling words were written in upper case lettering in an all-black, minimalistic font, across the inside of his right arm.

Fans previously also noticed some new tribute tattoos for his daughters, one-year-old Delphine and seven-year old Willa.

The already heavily-tatted What a Man Gotta Do singer kept his daughters close to his heart with both their birthdates inked on his chest.

Another tattoo of a stick figure drawing across his arm was seemingly drawn by his eldest.

Finally, a line art tattoo of a bird on his wrist appeared to reference the Jonas Brothers song Little Bird, written about their collective five children.