Chris Appleton caught Lukas Gage 'cheating' before filing for divorce

Lukas Gage reportedly cheated on his estranged husband Chris Appleton, leading to the latter to file for divorce.

The celebrity hairstylist, renowned for his close bond with Kim Kardashian, filed for divorce from Gage on Monday, Nov. 13.

Speaking to Us Weekly, a source revealed, “Lukas cheated on Chris and Chris found out over the weekend.

“That’s the reason [Chris] filed,” they expressed, adding: “They were never in an open relationship.”

The estranged couple was only married for six months prior to the divorce filing. According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Appleton cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for split.

The divorce came around the same time as the episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians aired, which featured Gage and Appleton’s wedding.

The SKIMS mogul officiated the opulent ceremony for the couple, followed by a heart warming speech at the reception.

Ahead of the wedding, the socialite urged both men to get a prenup.

Appleton and Gage first sparked romance rumors earlier this year. The pair confirmed their relationship in March, and tied the knot only a month later.