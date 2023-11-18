Kissing Booth's Taylor Zakhar responds to Jacob Elordi's criticism of Netflix films

Taylor Zakhar Perez from Kissing Booth has disclosed of being surprised by co-star Jacob Elordi's criticism of their movie.
"I thought it was a shame because, to my knowledge, everybody else had such a wonderful experience. Especially when those movies came out, it was a time when we really needed something like that," says Perez, referring to COVID-19.
"I know from our fan interactions, getting stopped everywhere I go, what Kissing Booth means to people and what it brought them during such a dark time."
Jacob made headlines earlier by thrashing the rom-com franchise in his GQ Men of the Year appearance. "I didn't want to make those movies before I made those movies," he stated in the cover story, "Those movies are ridiculous. They're not universal. They're an escape."
In the trilogy, the actor plays Noah Flynn, a football enthusiast. He is the love interest of Elle Evans, who later starts developing feelings for a new guy at school, portrayed by Perez.
Jacob called this story a Hollywood trap that actors keep falling for. "You have no original ideas and you're dead inside.
So it's a fine dance," he expressed his frustration with repeated scripts as such while still extending gratitude to everybody who was present on the set with him.
