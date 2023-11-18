Kissing Booth's Taylor Zakhar responds to Jacob Elordi's criticism of Netflix films

Taylor Zakhar Perez has different opinion on his romcom with Jacob Elordi.

Taylor Zakhar Perez from Kissing Booth has disclosed of being surprised by co-star Jacob Elordi's criticism of their movie.

"I thought it was a shame because, to my knowledge, everybody else had such a wonderful experience. Especially when those movies came out, it was a time when we really needed something like that," says Perez, referring to COVID-19.

"I know from our fan interactions, getting stopped everywhere I go, what Kissing Booth means to people and what it brought them during such a dark time."

Jacob made headlines earlier by thrashing the rom-com franchise in his GQ Men of the Year appearance. "I didn't want to make those movies before I made those movies," he stated in the cover story, "Those movies are ridiculous. They're not universal. They're an escape."

In the trilogy, the actor plays Noah Flynn, a football enthusiast. He is the love interest of Elle Evans, who later starts developing feelings for a new guy at school, portrayed by Perez.

Jacob called this story a Hollywood trap that actors keep falling for. "You have no original ideas and you're dead inside.

So it's a fine dance," he expressed his frustration with repeated scripts as such while still extending gratitude to everybody who was present on the set with him.