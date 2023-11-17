Bob Dylan wants Jan Wenner back in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Bob Dylan 'trying to get' Jan Wenner back in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Bob Dylan doesn’t think it as right to remove Jann Wenner from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame foundation.



He stood up for Rolling Stone magazine founder Jann Wenner, who was kicked off the board of directors of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, which he co-founded, in September after making comments in an interview with the New York Times that were deemed to be sexist and racist.

This was during a performance on Thursday night at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

Dylan greeted the founder by saying “hello to Jann Wenner, who’s in the house,” as heard in an audio snippet shared by Dylan.FM Podcast on X, formerly known Twitter.

“Jann Wenner, surely everybody’s heard of him. Anyway, he just got booted out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and we don’t think that’s right; we’re trying to get him back in,” added Dylan.

Dylan's narrative summarized Wenner's events in summarized form. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and is still considered to be a member in good standing. Ahmet Ertegun oversaw the inauguration of him.

One day after the contentious New York Times interview, the board of directors of the Hall Foundation decided to remove him, only taking away his position on the board.