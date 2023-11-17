Dex Carvey, talented musician and comedian, passes away at 32

Dex Carvey, the son of comedian Dana Carvey, has died at the age of 32. His death was announced by his parents in a joint statement on social media.



“Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose,” the statement said. “Dex was a brilliant and talented artist, musician, and comedian. He was a kind and loving son, brother, and friend. We are devastated by his sudden passing and will miss him dearly.”

Dex Carvey was born in Los Angeles in 1990. He followed in his father’s footsteps and pursued a career in comedy. He performed stand-up comedy and also appeared in several films and television shows.

Carvey was a gifted musician and artist. He played guitar, drums, and piano. He also had a talent for painting and drawing.

Carvey was a kind and compassionate person. He was always willing to help others and had a great sense of humor. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Tributes Pour In for Dex Carvey

The news of Dex Carvey’s death has been met with an outpouring of grief and support from friends, family, and fans.

“Dex was a bright light in this world,” said his father, Dana Carvey. “He was so talented and had so much to offer. We are so proud of the person he became.”

“Dex was a true friend and a talented artist,” said comedian Jim Gaffigan. “He will be greatly missed.”

“Dex was a beautiful soul,” said actor Jason Bateman. “He was always so kind and generous. The world is a lesser place without him.”

A Life Well Lived

Dex Carvey lived a full and vibrant life. He was a talented artist, a loving son and friend, and a kind and compassionate person. He will be missed by all who knew him.