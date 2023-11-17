Princess Kate clings on to Prince William to keep Sussex drama at bay

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been keeping themselves busy

Kate Middleton has reportedly closed off any chance of a possible reconciliation with Meghan Markle and has kept herself occupied with her husband Prince William in order to ignore the rift completely.

A source, as per OK! Magazine, spoke to a publication and said that the Princess of Wales has been making it her focus to pay no heed to her icy rift with the Sussexes.

This drive, as per the source, went as far as the Duchess of Cambridge not willing to mend things on her husband's insistence.

"Kate’s made it clear she’ll never forgive Meghan now, even though William is insisting they make peace for the greater good of the family," the source said.

The insider added that the royal's way to go around this was to keep herself busy on the advice of Queen Camilla, by clinging on to her husband.

"She’s asserting her independence and starting to ignore a piece of heartfelt advice Queen Camilla gave her long before she wed William," the source added.

"[Camilla] confided to Kate the secret of hanging on to a busy prince: Fit your timetable — well, basically your whole life — around his."

“Catherine was deeply hurt by some of the things Harry said about her, particularly in his book, and unfortunately because of these entrenched positions where neither side seems to want to make contact or the first move, I can’t see this rift healing any time soon,” she told a news outlet.