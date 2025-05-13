Jude Law, Andrew Garfield team up for series ‘Wild Things’

Jude Law, Andrew Garfield teams up for series ‘Wild Things’

Jude Law and Andrew Garfield have joined forces to star in upcoming limited series on iconic Siegfried and Roy.

The duo were German-American entertainers who performed on animal-based magic show. They rose to prominence from 1990-2003.

As per Variety, the eight-episode series was first reported to be in works at Apple in 2022. It was announced at the time that it is based on Apple Original Podcast, Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy.

The official log line of the TV show states that it "tells the wild ride relationship tale of two of the greatest showman-magicians in history who, along with their white tigers, are tasked with turning Sin City into a family-friendly destination."

It adds, "The duo push the concept of illusion versus reality to the extreme, personally and professionally, until tragedy reframes and opens a mystery surrounding their last fateful Las Vegas show."

Law and Garfield will star as Siegfried and Roy respectively in upcoming show.

John Hoffman developed the series for television and will serve as executive producer, showrunner, and director.

Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn began their magic acts out on a cruise ship and nightclubs before they became Las Vegas mainstays. They famously performed their act featuring magic and white tigers at the Mirage Hotel and Casino.

The act ended in 2003 when Horn was bitten in the throat by one of their tigers during a live performance, causing severe damage. The show concluded shortly thereafter, with both Fischbacher and Horn largely retiring from public life.

The release date of the limited series is yet to be announced.