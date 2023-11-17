‘The Morning Show’ season 3 finale celebrates creativity, collaboration

The Morning Show, the hit Apple TV+ drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, wrapped its third season in November 2023.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Charlotte Stoudt and other creatives behind the show reflected on the challenges and rewards of making the series.

“It's really thrilling to watch the show with an audience,” Stoudt said. “It's not the finale until people see it. I'm all choked up.”

Stoudt, who took over as showrunner for the third season, said she was drawn to the show's exploration of complex themes like power, ambition, and #MeToo.

“I felt like there was a lot of room to tell more stories about these characters,” she said. “I wanted to dig deeper into their emotional lives and push them into more vulnerable territory.”

Other creatives who spoke to THR included director Mimi Leder, executive producer Kerry Ehrin, and actors Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, and Desean Terry. They all praised the show's creative freedom and the opportunity to work with such talented actors.

“It's a rare thing to find a show that is so ambitious and so well-made,” Leder said. “I'm so proud of what we've accomplished.”

Ehrin, who created the series with Brian Stelter, said she was grateful for the support of Apple TV+ and the show's fans.

“I'm so thankful to everyone who has been a part of this journey,” she said. “I'm so excited to see what the future holds for 'The Morning Show.'”

The Morning Show has been praised for its performances, its writing, and its timely exploration of important issues. It has been nominated for numerous awards, including Golden Globes, Emmys, and SAG Awards.

The show's third season saw the return of Aniston and Witherspoon as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, respectively, along with a new cast of characters. The season was praised for its focus on the #MeToo movement and its exploration of the power dynamics in the workplace.