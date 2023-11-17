Drake’s new song ‘Red Button’ is all about Taylor Swift





Drake praises Taylor Swift in new song

Drake proved out to be a Swiftie.



Drake's new album Scary Hours 3 and the song Red Button were released on Thursday night.

The lyrics of the former are as follows, “Taylor Swift the only n—- that I ever rated/ Only one could make me drop the album just a little later/ Rest of y’all, I treat you like you never made it.”

Two of the biggest names in music, Drake and Swift, consistently compete for the top spot on the charts when they release new music at the same time.

This occurred a year ago on October 21, when Swift's Midnights was released. The release date of Drake and 21 Savage's collaborative album Her Loss was originally set for October 28, but it was ultimately moved to November 4.

Swift's lead Midnights single Anti-Hero managed to stay at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, but when the album Her Loss was released, it surpassed Midnights in the chart.

Drake and Swift are still good friends in spite of their rivalry; in fact, in an April 2022 Instagram post, the rapper posted a picture of himself with his arms around the pop singer.

Drake unexpectedly revealed on social media on Thursday that, just a few weeks after the release of his most recent album, For all the Dogs, he would be releasing Scary Hours 3 that evening.



