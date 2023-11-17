Lil Tay speaks about viral death hoax for first time: 'All false'

Lil Tay says that a recent death fake was intended as a "sabotage" by her estranged father, Christopher Hope. Hope, though, refutes the charge.



The Sucker 4 Green singer talked about her musical comeback and the recent bogus death announcement that went viral in August in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

The death hoax was allegedly utilised by Christopher "as a last resort to sabotage me," according to Lil Tay, whose true name is Claire Hope.

Lil Tay, her mother Angela Tian, and her father allegedly collaborated with Christopher to disseminate the death fake, as did Harry Tsang, an influencer who has been described as Lil Tay's previous manager.

Lil Tay denied that Tsang ever formally represented her, instead alleging it was a ploy to get awareness for a cryptocurrency coin that "exploited" her.

"Somebody has a strategy that a good way to get publicity is to make accusations against me. They’re all false," Hope told Rolling Stone.

The singer also mentioned that she was inconvenienced by the death fake at another point in the chat.

“I really wanted to get things going,” she told the publication, referring to her music career. “And this was just something that came out of absolutely nowhere. And I had to clean up.”

She also mentioned that she had been preparing for her musical comeback before the death hoax, following her mother's appointment as her only guardian.

“I had some songs that I wanted to put out after winning my freedom. And thankfully, I did. So I was looking to get back on track as soon as I could. And then the death thing happens,” the social media star said.