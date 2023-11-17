Sonam Kapoor ‘delighted’ to host David Beckham for dinner

Sonam Kapoor, her husband hosted a star-studded party for David Beckham

Sonam Kapoor penned a sweet note in honour of David Beckham after hosting a private party for the football legend at her home in Mumbai on November, 15.

Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood diva delighted her fans as she shared few stunning photos from the star-studded get together.

Beckham, who is currently in India for a UNICEF (United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund) program, graced the event wearing a plain black T-shirt and matching pants.

Meanwhile, the host of the party, Sonam and her husband looked elegant in their traditional attires.

"It was such a pleasure showing you a small taste of India @davidbeckham @davidgardner, Hope you loved India as much as India loves you!" Sonam wrote in her caption.



Earlier, it was reported by Pinkvilla that the gathering was a great opportunity for the B-town's fashion icon to extend her relationship with David’s wife and renowned designer Victoria Beckham.



Notably, several B-town A-listers including Anil Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others attended the party.

