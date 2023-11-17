Ben Barnes reflects on 'Shadow and Bone' journey following show's cancellation

Ben Barnes pays tribute to 'Shadow and Bone' on social media.

Ben Barnes, acclaimed for his role as General Kirigan in the beloved Netflix series Shadow and Bone, recently poured out his emotions in response to the show's cancellation.

Barnes expressed his sorrow over the conclusion of this particular journey, emphasizing his immense pride in being a part of it.

The actor's words echoed both disappointment over the show's ending and gratitude for the opportunity to breathe life into the character of General Kirigan.

Adapted from Leigh Bardugo's bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone premiered on Netflix in April 2021, swiftly amassing a dedicated fanbase.

Fans praised the series for its enthralling storyline, visually stunning scenes, and the stellar performances of its cast.

General Kirigan, aka the Darkling, received widespread acclaim, with his nuanced performance adding layers of depth and complexity to the character, ultimately earning him the status of a fan favorite.

Despite the disappointment surrounding the cancellation of Shadow and Bone, Ben Barnes' recent post serves as a poignant reminder of the profound impact the show had on both its dedicated cast and fervent viewers.

Amid the absence of an official statement from Netflix regarding the cancellation or potential future plans, fans find comfort in knowing that the show has left an enduring imprint and has reignited interest in Leigh Bardugo's original novels.