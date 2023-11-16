Gwyneth Paltrow talks 'fairytale' relationship with Chris Martin post divorce

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin were married for ten years

Gwyneth Paltrow still considers Chris Martin her family despite their divorce.

Speaking to People in the wake of the actress’ brand Goop’s latest venture into beauty, Paltrow gushed about the co-parenting relationship with their two kids, son Moses, 17, and daughter Apple, 19.

"He has this sweet child-like spirit, and I love that he will be like, 'Let's go jump in the ocean," when it's 58 degrees,' or, 'Let's go to this weird guitar store.' He always wants to do these fun adventures with them and activities,” she explained.

The Iron Man actress continued: “[Chris] has a real sweetness. And so he brings that to the way that he parents them ... He's sort of gone a lot, he's on the road a lot, but he brings — it's almost like he comes and sprinkles fairy dust."

Paltrow went on to explain that the couple, who split in 2013 after being married for 10 years, prioritized the feelings of their kids when making the amicable decision.

"Everybody who had come from a divorced house, they said, 'It wasn't really the divorce. Of course, it was hard to go back and forth to different houses, but that wasn't really the thing that messed me up. It was that my dad wouldn't come into the house to pick us up, or my mother would drop us at the end of the driveway or they couldn't even be together at graduation.'"

"Those were the things that really hurt the kids," the Oscar winner shared. "And so Chris and I just said, 'Let's just never do that and let's try to get through the hard part of this and remember our friendship.'"

She added: “He’s like my family.”