The Crown: Dodi’s father ‘fed press’ to expose son’s relationship with Diana

The popular Netflix series, The Crown, becomes talk of the town as the show's sixth and final season dropped on the streaming giant today (November 16, 2023).



The first part of the latest season, which revolved around Princess Diana's final days and her fatal car accident, created a buzz on social media.

The drama series portrayed that Diana's lover Dodi Al-Fayed's father, Mohammad Al-Fayed intentionally set up his son with the late royal figure.

As per The Mirror, a renowned royal expert, Dr Tessa Dunlop shared her opinion about the late Egyptian's strategy to feed the press in order to push the two love-birds' marriage agenda.

She wrote, "In episode four, broken with grief, Mohammed Al Fayed holds out for a consoling word from the royal family in the wake of Dodi and Diana’s death. None come."

"He despairs: ‘Is it the fate of all Arabs to always be hated by the West?’ But I found it hard to sympathise with the Egyptian billionaire in this series," Dr Tessa added.

The expert shared that it was Mohammed who sniffed out the top 'pap' to photograph Diana and Dodi, the "two fated lovers."

"We will never know what came to pass between Dodi and Diana, they took their secrets with them to the grave..." she wrote.

The royal expert further said that Al Fayed "fed the press" in order to push the late Princess and his son's marriage agenda. He was "keen for the world's media to reflect a pending matrimony that probably didn't exist."