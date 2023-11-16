Prince William risks royal crisis with one shocking move

Prince William snubbed a tradition for Kate Middleton.

King Charles III's eldest son Prince William once reportedly defied royal rule for his sweetheart Kate Middleton, causing crisis within the family with his unexpected move.



William, now Prince of Wales, broke one popular tradition when he proposed to Kate Middleton back in 2010.



It has been exactly 13 years since the couple announced their engagement to the world on November 16, 2010, but William's proposal didn't go exactly as it was typically expected.

Prince Harry's elder brother William got down on one knee while he and Kate were enjoying holidays in Kenya, but opted against asking her father Michael Middleton for his daughter’s hand in marriage.

It all occurred when the couple were spending a romantic break at a remote log cabin near Lake Rutundu, with William thinking this was the perfect place to pop the big question. The prince admitted that he did not ask Michael first over fears of what he may say.

The royal, during his and Kate's official engagement interview with journalist Tom Bradby, said: "Well, I was torn between asking Kate's dad first and then the realisation that he might actually say 'no' dawned upon me. So I thought if I ask Kate first then he can't really say no. So I did it that way round."

"I managed to speak to Mike soon after it happened really and then it sort of happened from there," William added.

Kate did not take time to consider his proposal and said yes and Michael was said to be very happy that his daughter was marrying William, whom she met at the University of St Andrews in 2001.



However, William's move really risked royal crisis by snubbing the engagement tradition with proposal to Kate.

Kate and William, who have often been referred to as the most popular royals, appeared at St James Palace in front of photographers to announce their exciting news on November 16, where Kate proudly showing off her stunning engagement ring, which had once belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. On April 29, 2011, they tied the knot at Westminster Abbey.