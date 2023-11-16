Jeremy Renner thanks fans in 10-month recovery update since near-fatal accident

Jeremy Renner has shared every step of his grueling recovery journey with his fans online

Jeremy Renner is doing better than ever after a 14,300lbs snowplow ran him over and nearly killed him.

Ten months after he was hospitalised for the near-fatal accident, the Hawkeye star, 52, is miraculously up and running for the first time, conquering hills and skipping down slopes.

Renner shared the progress report on his Instagram on Wednesday in a reel set to his song, Sign, which shows him running and jumping up and down his inclined driveway.

“Today marks the day on 10 months of recovery,” the Avengers actor captioned the post. “First attempt at any of this activity (especially at steep grade) and was brought to tears of joy, hopefulness, and gratitude for all your support along with my family and friends….” he gushed.

He signed off by giving a shout-out to his fans, acknowledging, “I keep pushing for many reasons, but you are my fuel.”

Last month, the award-winning actor told CNN that he feels “very blessed and very lucky” to have regained his mobility, reflecting on all the positives that came out of the snowplow accident.

The talented musician further teased a new music project, Love and Titanium, inspired by the life-changing accident.