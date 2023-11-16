Kate Middleton blinds in Princess Diana’s diamond-sapphire earrings

Princess Diana wore the diamond-sapphire earrings multiple times throughout the ‘90s

Kate Middleton continues to follow in Princess Diana’s fashion footsteps.

The Princess of Wales, 41, blinded with a set of shimmering sapphire and diamond drop earrings, the same ones that previously belonged to her late mother-in-law.

The iconic accessories shone bright as the royal delivered the keynote speech at the Shaping Us National Symposium at The Design Museum in London on Wednesday.

But this isn’t the first time that Prince William’s wife has shimmered in his late mother’s distinctive jewellery, having worn them at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in March and Trooping the Colour in June.

Princess Kate first debuted the earrings at the 2022 Trooping the Colour, putting an end to a long-standing rumour that she had been wearing a re-purposed smaller version of them for the past ten years.

“The sapphires in Diana’s earrings are cabochons, and the sapphires in Kate’s smaller earrings are faceted,” Lauren Kiehna of The Court Jeweller blog told People Magazine at the time. “The claim has now been fully debunked as Kate has now worn the double cluster earrings.”

Princess Diana had worn the sapphire-diamond set several times in the ‘90s, most notably on the 1994 cover of British Vogue.