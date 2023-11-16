Joe Jonas debuts tattoo tributes to daughters after custody battle with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas reached a temporary custody agreement with Sophie Turner last month

Joe Jonas may be fighting for custody over his daughters with ex-wife Sophie Turner, but he’s keeping them close to his heart – literally – with his new tattoos.

As he reached a temporary custody agreement with Turner last month, the Jonas Brothers frontman immortalised his daughters by inking their birth dates front and center on his chest.

Debuting his new body art at his band’s Canadian show, the What a Man Gotta Do singer proudly displayed the tat in a white ribbed tank top, further highlighting it with a silver beaded choker sitting above the sentimental design.

In videos and pictures circulating on social media, Jonas’ one-year-old daughter Delphine’s birthdate, “07.05.22,” was inscribed on top, while three-year-old Willa’s birthdate, “07.22.20,” sat on the bottom, both separated by an “X.”

But that wasn’t the only new design honoring his daughters spotted on the already-heavily-tatted singer.

Fans also noticed a bicep tattoo featuring a bird, likely referencing the Jonas Brothers song Little Bird – a tribute to the brothers’ collective five daughters.

There was also a stick-figure illustration on his arm, presumably designed by his elder daughter.

The new ink got fans gushing as they took to the comments to express their joy over the singer's touching tribute.

“Joe Jonas dad tattoos era,” one fan wrote on X (previously Twitter).

“The tattoos… Joe Jonas loves his daughters so much now lemme [sic] cry this is so pure,” another gushed.