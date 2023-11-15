Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet melt King Charles heart with sweet birthday message

King Charles receives a pre-recorded video message from his grandchildren prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have sent heartwarming birthday message to their grandfather King Charles, according to new report.

King Charles, who turned 75 on Tuesday (November 14), received a pre-recorded video message from his grandchildren, according to the Daily Express.

The four and two-year-old sent the sweet message across the pond for the King's special day to double the monarch's bliss on his big day.

A well-placed source told the outlet that Archie and Lilibet sung happy birthday to their grandpa, melting his heart with their sweet gesture.

Archie and Lilibet live with their parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in their Montecito mansion. Archie was only eight-months-old when his parents relocated to the US following their exit from the royal family in 2020. While, Lilibet was born over a year later on June 4, 2021.

Meghan and Harry's children, who returned to the UK for the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022 with their parents, have not stepped foot on British soil since. There are also reports that Prince Harry has also wished his father King Charles.