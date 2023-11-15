Sonam Kapoor, husband invite David Beckham for private dinner: Reports

Sonam Kapoor to host David Beckham for private party: Reports

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are reportedly hosting a private dinner for the football legend David Beckham, who is currently in India for a UNICEF (United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund) program.



As per Indian news agency ANI, the Bollywood actress has invited the UNICEF ambassador to her Mumbai residence for a posh get-together.

"David Beckham is in India for his UNICEF commitment as a global ambassador and he will be meeting Sonam and Anand during his trip to Mumbai," the source shared.



An insider further shared that the power couple have invited the "creme de la creme icons" of the city.

"It is a very private affair. We are hearing only 25 people have made the cut for this grand soiree," the report revealed.



The reported gathering would be a great opportunity for the B-town’s fashion diva in order to extend her relationship with David’s wife and renowned designer Victoria Beckham.



An insider shared with Pinkvilla, "Let’s look at David now. He is a global icon, his wife too is a fashion icon. Together, they are pop culture shapers of the world."



"So, there could be more than what meets the eye about this dinner. Let’s wait and watch."