Prince William warned of King Charles' 'well-documented' jealousy

file footage

Prince William has been warned to steer clear from evoking King Charles’ well-documented jealous streak in the wake of his latest speech.



The Prince of Wales delivered a thought-provoking speech during his visit to Singapore for Earthshot Prize last week.

During his oration, the future King expressed his desire to take a step further from the Royal Family and bring about perceptible changes around the world.

According to the Daily Beast, a pal of the King and Queen Camilla advised him “to be careful not to wake the green-eyed monster."

They shared: “William is entitled to make these comments, which, frankly, are pretty unremarkable, but part of the reason the marriage with Camilla has worked so well is that she understands that Charles is the star. William has to be careful not to wake the green-eyed monster.”

Royal expert Clive Irving previously told the Daily Express that the incumbent is “jealous” of the Prince and Princess of Wales for “stealing his limelight.”

"They worked out a kind of accommodation of how much limelight each is going to be allowed, because Charles is always very jealous of of other people stealing his limelight,” shared the Last Queen author at the time.