Nick Jonas admires Priyanka Chopra’s support amid diabetes struggles

Nick Jonas calls Priyanka Chopra an 'incredible' partner amid diabetes struggles

Nick Jonas, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes around 18 years ago, admired his wife Priyanka Chopra’s unconditional love and support during his struggles with the chronic disorder.



In conversation with Prevention, the Jonas Brothers star singer called his wife an 'incredible' partner who is fully educated about his husband’s health condition.



"She’s been an absolutely incredible partner, not just with the management of the disease—she’s fully educated on what to do in any scenario—but also as a parent now," he shared.

The Sucker singer further talked about how he manages his diabetes as a father of one-year-old Malti Marie.



While sharing his experience, Nick said that there were times when his little angel needed his attention however, his blood sugar level hit low.



"And thinking through, one day, too, explaining it to her: Why daddy has to take a second, or whatever the thing is, was really not something I’d thought about," he added.



Nick said that his new experiences are normalising conversations around diabetes which is "wonderful."

Nick tied the knot with Priyanka in 2018 and welcomed daughter Malti Marie in 2022.

