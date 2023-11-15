Ariana Grande sees Ethan Slater romance ‘long term’: ‘Effortless with zero drama’

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are going strong with their romance as friends in their circle give their seal of approval.

The Dangerous Woman singer, 30 is “getting super serious” with her Wicked costar and her inner circle “adores” the Broadway actor, 31, per an insider quoted by Us Weekly.

Grande’s close pals “adore him and thinks that he’s a perfect match for her,” the source told the outlet. They think that Slater is “balanced, motivated, professional, extremely respectful of her and her boundaries, and her profession.”

The Wicked costars — who are set to play Glinda and Boq, respectively, in the two-part movie event — have “a lot in common, especially their theatrical side.”

The Into You musician and Slater are “getting super serious” after sparking a romance over the summer. Grande finalised her divorce from Dalton Gomez last month after three years of marriage.

Meanwhile, Slater yet to finalise his divorce from his estranged wife Lilly Jay with whom he shares a son who was born in 2022.

The source shared that Grande and Slater are “a little dorky” and “theatre geeks at heart” and their feelings are “mutual.”

“Their relationship is blossoming. It’s effortless with zero drama,” the insider added. “She sees herself with him for the long term.”