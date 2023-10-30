Ariana Grande gave strict instructions to inner circle about Ethan Slater romance

Ariana Grande made sure that no was spilling any beans about her romance with Ethan Slater until their divorces were finalised with their respective ex-spouses.

According to insiders cited by National Enquirer, the Grammy-winning singer alerted everyone in her circle that they are “not allowed to breathe a word” about the romance until the “ink dried” on her divorce papers as well as Slater’s.

“Ariana has asked all her friends not to talk about it — at least not until both of them are officially divorced,” the source said.

The Positions singer met Slater whilst filming for the upcoming movie, Wicked. Grande’s co-star and friend Cynthia Erivo was also put under the strict conditions to stay quiet despite having witnessed their love happen in real time.

“It’s an uncomfortable situation for Cynthia,” the insider continued. “She was a witness when Ariana and Ethan fell in love. She knows everything but she’s keeping it under wraps.”

Grande and her ex-husband Dalton Gomez concluded their divorce proceedings earlier this month after two years of marriage.

While the exes had “disputes” over their prenuptial agreement but “reached a compromise” to settle their differences.

A key point in the prenup had been provisioned which stated that both parties are prohibited from talking about each other or their marriage.

Meanwhile, Slater is yet to finalise his divorce from his ex-wife Lilly Jay with whom he shares a son who was born in 2022.