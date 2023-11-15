Taylor Lautner’s reaction to ex Taylor Swift’s romance with Travis Kelce

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift dated for a short time in 2009

Taylor Swift has got a “happy” ex.



“I’m excited for her. They seem like they’re incredibly happy,” Taylor Lautner expressed to Extra in an November 13 interview.

“As long as she’s happy, I’m happy. She’s crushing it in every aspect of her life right now,” he added.

After meeting on the set of the movie Valentine's Day, Swift, 33, and Lautner started dating in the fall of 2009; however, they ended their relationship in December of the same year.

At the time, an insider told via Us Weekly that Lautner was "better off as friends" with Swift and that she liked him "more than she liked him."

Swift never rekindled their affair, even though she later wrote her song Back to December, about the Twilight alum for her 2010 album Speak Now.

The song is about regretting ending a relationship. Since then, they have developed a close connection.

Lautner even appeared in Swift's I Can See You music video, which debuted in Kansas City in July 2023. The song is taken from her rerecorded Speak Now (Taylor's Version) album.

Lautner attended Swift's Eras Tour event for the video's premiere.