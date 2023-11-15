Olivia Rodrigo reveals Hunger Games’ ‘Can’t Catch Me Now’ inspiration

Olivia Rodrigo reveals her inspiration behind doing the song Can’t Catch Me Now for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.



“When they asked me if I was interested in writing for this, I was like, ‘Oh, of course! I’m such a fan of everything Hunger Games,” she said, as per Variety.

Speaking to the outlet at the eagerly anticipated prequel film's Los Angeles premiere, Rodrigo stated that she began writing Can't Catch Me Now from scratch after watching the film and gathering her ideas.

“One of the last scenes was very inspiring to me. I don’t know how to describe it without giving too much away! It’s an overhead shot of a bunch of birds in the trees, and something very important just happened,” Rodrigo said.

“That was playing in a loop in my head over and over, and I was like, ‘I want to write a song that captures what that feeling is.’ That was the goal.”

Rodrigo also revealed that the song she wrote for the movie was inspired by Rachel Zegler's impassioned tribute to Lucy Gray Baird in District 12. The songbird Zegler remembered her first day on set wearing Lucy Gray's rainbow-ruffled outfit.

“It was really, really exciting. But also terrifying, because I realized I had to do all my stunts in heels!” she said.