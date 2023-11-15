Ex-assistant walked in on Will Smith having intimate act with Duane Martin

Will Smith caught having an*al sex with Duane Martin during Hollywood search.

In a shocking interview with UNWINEWITHTASHAK on YouTube, Will Smith's former assistant, Bilaal, unveiled an unexpected encounter.

Bilaal recounted how his quest to find Smith led him to a surprising discovery during the Hollywood Hurry Up and Wait game.



"I’m running all over the studio. He’s not in his dressing room, but I see his car there," Bilaal revealed.

"I’m holding Duane down too, so I had the keys to his dressing room. I opened the door, and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will."

Bilaal delved into the complexities of Smith's marriage to Jada Pinkett, describing her as the embodiment of the ideal woman.

According to Bilaal, Smith sought validation to be worthy of such a partner, adding, "There’s nothing you can use to please her."

This revelation brings a new layer to the dynamics of the Smiths' relationship, especially after Will Smith openly discussed the challenges of satisfying Jada's sexual desires in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The actor admitted to struggling to keep up with the initial intensity of their sex life, emphasizing the exhilarating beginning of their relationship when they "drank every day and had sex multiple times every day, for four straight months."



