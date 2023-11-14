Sarah Ferguson sparks reactions with special birthday tribute to King Charles

Sarah Ferguson shares a young King's eye-popping picture with sweet caption

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who resides in Royal Lodge along with his former husband amid ongoing tension within the family, shared a special birthday tribute to King Charles as the monarch turns 75 on Tuesday.

The Duchess of York, popularly known as Fergie, turned to her social media on Tuesday to wish the King a very happy birthday.



Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's mother shared a young King's eye-popping picture with the caption: "Wishing the happiest of birthdays to His Majesty, King Charles III. Long live the King."



In adorable throwback snap, the slim-smart Charles is seen wearing a casual jumper paired with a light-coloured shirt underneath, looking dashing as a fit athlete.



Ferguson's post attracted massive reactions from her followers, with some lauding the author for her tribute while few others appeared taunting Andrew's ex for calling Charles "King".



One Ferguson's fan wrote in the comments section: "You should all be embarrassed to call him King."



Another commented on picture with their request to King to patch up with his estranged son Harry, writing: "Happy Birthday King Charles. Please make up with Harry," adding "this is a lovely picture."

While others also wished the King happy birthday, as one penned: "Happy Birthday King Charles - you’re doing a good job."

Sarah Ferguson has always enjoyed a good relationship with the King, despite leaving the family fold many decades ago following her divorce from Prince Andrew.

And it's also being claimed that King Charles allowed his younger brother Prince Andrew to stay in his luxury royal home because of Sarah, who recently underwent surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer.