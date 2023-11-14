Taylor Swift sings stripped-down version of 'Labyrinth': 'Turn it right around'

Taylor Swift is sprinkling a bit of pixie dust wherever she is going for her Eras tour.



Following the start of her Eras Tour in Latin America on Thursday, the pop sensation shared a humorous Instagram from her first show in Buenos Aires.

Swift posted a video of herself playing the piano and singing an acoustic rendition of Labyrinth from her 2022 album Midnights on Monday. The performance took place on Thursday.

A jet can be seen over Argentina's Estadio River Plate in the footage. As time passed quickly, the 33-year-old sang, “I thought the plane was going down / How’d you turn it right around?"

“Never beating the sorcery allegations," Swift captioned the post.

Swift's acoustic version of Labyrinth, one of the two "surprise songs" for the Thursday show, was her first live performance of the song. Swift also played "The Very First Night," which is a Red (Taylor's Version) From the Vault track.

Throughout the whole clip, the chorus to Labyrinth, starts with, “Uh oh, I'm falling in love / Oh no, I'm falling in love again / Oh, I'm falling in love.”

During her new relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, "Labyrinth" was included in the setlist.

The singer continued to drop surprises after her Thursday night performance. Kelce was present in the audience on Saturday for Swift's second performance in Buenos Aires.



