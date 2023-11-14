Prince William may permanently erase key royal tradition

The Duke of Cambridge may reportedly take on a less glamorous approach when assuming his future role

Prince William may break a key tradition when he assumes the role of king.

The Duke of Cambridge, who was born on June 21, may decide to opt out of having two birthday celebrations like his father King Charles.

For the unversed, the monarch’s birthday is celebrated in two instances, with the first instance being on their actual birthdate and the other being the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

The latter celebration is held in June owing to the favourable weather conditions that enable a colourful celebration with the glitz and pomp attached to a royal festivity.

However, the Prince of Wales may not choose to mark his own birthday with two celebrations owing to how close his actual birthday falls in line with the Trooping the Colour ceremony.



In the event the heir to the throne decides against it, his son Prince George, and future king by line of succession, may also follow suit as the little one, who was born on July 22, may decide to follow in his father’s footsteps.

This, effectively could see the Prince of Wales phase out an iconic royal tradition.

As of now though, the current monarch's, King Charles, birth was celebrated with the Trooping the Colour ceremony along with his actual birthday on November 14.

