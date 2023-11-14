'Homesick' Prince Harry set to call King Charles on birthday

King Charles is anticipating a call from Prince Harry on the eve of his birthday.

The Duke of Sussex will reportedly phone his estranged father, who turns 75 today, as he is set to enjoy the festivities with his close friends and family at Clarence House.

It comes after a spokesperson for the Sussexes revealed they hadn't been contacted for an invitation to the monarch's birthday celebration.

The Sunday Times previously reported that the Spare author did in fact, receive an invite, though he turned it down.

“When he [King Charles] gets to the end of another successful work day and thinks of his family,” a pal of the King told the outlet, noting, “there will always be a twinge in his heart about a problem he hasn’t been able to solve yet.”

They also pointed out Charles' unrelenting love for his son, saying, “He’ll never not invite his son to a family gathering, because that’s not who he is.”

As for Harry, he is said to be feeling “homesick,” three years after moving to the States with his wife, Meghan Markle.

According to reports, the Invictus Games mogul has been “house-hunting” in the UK, and plans to divide his time between his native country and California.