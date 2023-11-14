Jacob Elordi doubles down on criticism of 'ridiculous' Kissing Booth trilogy

JAcob Elordi is set to star as Elvis Presley in upcoming film, Priscilla

Jacob Elordi is not fond of some of the choices he made at the beginning of his career.

In an interview for GQ’s Men of the Year issue, the 26-year-old actor reflected on his breakout role in teen romance trilogy, Kissing Booth, in 2018.

“Those movies are ridiculous,” he shared. “They’re not universal. They’re an escape.”

The Euphoria star starred as bad boy football star Noah Flynn in the film adaptation, who found himself within a love triangle with leading lady Elle Evans, played by Joey King, and his younger brother Lee Flynn, played by Joel Courtney.

Elordi explained that it was one of the films he did in hopes of scoring a better project down the line, describing that as a “trap” because “it can become 15 for them, none for you. You have no original ideas and you’re dead inside. So it’s a fine dance.“

This is not the first time the actor has expressed his regret over the role; Speaking to GQ Hype last year, Elordi echoed similar sentiments, however, they weren’t well received by the fans of the trilogy.

Reflecting on the backlash, he wondered, “How is caring about your output pretentious?”

Elordi added: “But not caring, and knowingly feeding people [expletive], knowing that you’re making money off of people’s time, which is literally the most valuable thing that they have. How is that the cool thing?”