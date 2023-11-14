Michael J. Fox wife finds optimism ‘hard’ amid Parkinson’s battle

Tracy Pollan doesn’t want to feel the “pressure” to be “optimistic” amid Michael J. Fox’s battle with Parkinson’s.



At the annual A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to Cure Parkinson's fundraiser on Saturday night, Pollan disclosed to Page Six that she experiences optimism "sometimes" and sometimes not at all.

“I don’t think you need to feel the pressure be optimistic all the time,” the actress, 63, continued, “because it’s hard. Life is hard.”

Pollan thinks that to “just put one foot in front of the other and lean on family and friends for support,” is the first step.

In 1988, Pollan and Fox, who had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease more than 30 years prior, got married. Together, they have four children: a son named Sam and three girls, Aquinnah, Schuyler, and Esmé.

The Back to the Future actor said he has no fear of dying in a recent interview.

“One day I’ll run out of gas,” the actor told Town & Country. “One day I’ll just say, ‘It’s not going to happen. I’m not going out today.’ If that comes, I’ll allow myself that.”