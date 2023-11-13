Elton John reflects on his friendship with Graham Taylor in his new book

Elton John has recently reflected on his friendship with Graham Taylor and explained how he saved the singer’s life in his new book.



The book titled Watford Forever: How Graham Taylor and Elton John Saved a Football Club, a Town and Each Other, which will be published on November 16, opened up about his battling with alcoholism and friendship with Graham.

Elton remembered how Graham, who worked as Watford manager, threw a bottle of brandy down on the table and said to the singer, “That's what you have for breakfast, isn't it?”

“What do you think you’re doing? You are letting yourself down and you are letting the club down. If you ever turn up looking like this again, that’s it, as far as I'm concerned,” shared the musician in a book.

Elton stated, “I've no doubt that Graham saved my life. Without him, I would have been lost.”

Elsewhere in the book, Elton revealed the Watford manager was “like a brother to me and I loved him dearly”.

For time being, Elton and Graham were reportedly one of football's great double-acts as the chairman and manager who put Watford on the football map.

Meanwhile, Elton had earlier talked about alcohol and drugs addiction which almost cost him his life

Speaking to Variety, the singer explained, “I used to have spasms and be found on the floor and they’d put me back to bed and half an hour later I’d be doing the same. It’s crazy.

“I am a survivor. I’ve survived a lot of things. Life is full of pitfalls, even when you’re sober. I can deal with them now because I don’t have to run away and hide,” he added.