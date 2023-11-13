Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater eager to take their romance to next level

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are reportedly itching to take the next step in their relationship.

The couple, who began dating sometime around this year, can’t wait to move in together after splitting from their respective partners.

“She’s in love with Ethan, so she figures why wait,” a source told In Touch Weekly. “Yes, it’s fast, but that’s how Ariana operates — she jumps into things.”

The Wicked co-stars first sparked romance rumors in July, after it was reported that Grande had been separated from her husband, Dalton Gomez since earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Slater, who had been married to his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay, also separated from her.

“He and Ariana never looked back,” explained the source. “They can’t wait to live together.”

The Thank u, next singer and Gomez ended up filing divorce from each other in September, which was finalized last month.

Grande and Slater recently made a rare public appearance together. The pair were spotted sneaking out through the stage door of a Broadway theatre, where the SpongeBob actor was slated to perform in Tony Award-winning musical revival, Monty Python’s Spamalot.