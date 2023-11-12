King Charles, Prince William unite to honor lost war veterans at Cenotaph

file footage

King Charles was joined by Prince William as he honored lost war veterans on Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph.



A long line of veterans and armed forces personnel members assembled in front of the White Hall as the attendees observed a two-minute silence in the National Service of Remembrance.

The annual event marked anniversaries of two significant historical battles, namely, eightieth anniversary of The Battle of the Atlantic and seventy years since the Korean War.

Queen Camilla, Princess Kate, and Sophie among other extended royals watched the Remembrance Service from the Foreign Office.

Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, was notably missing from the both today and yesterday’s procession, citing health issues.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, Nov. 11, after the King and Queen unveiled status of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

The proceedings were kicked off by the Princess Royal, who led the Armed Forces Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

The Festival of Remembrance also took place shortly, which featured performances from popstar Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery, Calum Scott, Alfie Boe, and Katie Melua.