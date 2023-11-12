William, Kate diffuse rumoured rift with King Charles with 'tactful' approach

Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla recently reunited

Prince William and Kate Middleton resorted to more self-effacing body language to avoid upstaging King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Royal British Legion's annual Festival of Remembrance.

The Prince and Princess of Wales joined the King and Queen at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Speaking to Fabulous, body language expert Judi James reflected on Kate and William’s “sweetly bashful” conduct during the event, ascribing it to their conscious effort to stay out of the limelight.

"There’s a rather sweetly bashful look to William and Kate’s body language here, with the intense puckering around his mouth forming a suppressed and rather boyish smile, while Kate is almost hiding behind her newly-layered hair,” she explained.

"With her hands folded in front of her torso the message seems to be that the couple intend to avoid upstaging the King and Queen at this event with this slightly more self-effacing body language,” the expert added.

The mom of three exuded elegance in a long-sleeved black dress, which she adorned with a stunning pearl necklace and a symbolic red poppy.

Meanwhile, the future King matched his father and other male members of the Royal Family in a blue tuxedo, a red poppy and a row of military achievements tucked on the pocket.

Royal expert Clive Irving previously revealed that the 74-year-old monarch has worked out an arrangement to ensure that his popularity among the Britons remain intact.

"They worked out a kind of accommodation of how much limelight each is going to be allowed, because Charles is always very jealous of of other people stealing his limelight,” shared the Last Queen author to the Daily Express.

As per the arrangement, William and Kate are only alloted a certain percentage of limelight, which could be "maybe 40 percent [for the Waleses'] and [Charles’s] keeps 60 percent. That seems to be the working arrangement,” Irving added.