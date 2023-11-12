50 binge-worthy TV shows to watch on a cozy night in

50 binge-worthy shows on Netflix

Netflix is home to a plethora of films and TV shows – spanning a wide range of genre. The renowned streaming platform has experiences something close to a renaissance in the last few years. It has gained worldwide acclaim since opening the doors to not only English but also shows and films of other languages. Thus, making it a versatile tribune to suit your exact mood at all times.

And because Netflix is deluged with such variety, it is pretty hard to handpick the content on an awfully ephemeral weekend night. Worry not however, for you are just at the right place. We have compiled a carefully curated list of best TV shows on Netflix right now to keep you glued to the screens for hours on end.

Virgin River:

Virgin River

The romantic drama is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Robyn Carr. It stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda “Mel” Monroe, a nurse practitioner as she returns to her titular town following a personal tragedy. Virgin River deals with the heart-warming themes of love, friendship, and heartbreak. It currently has six seasons on Netflix.

Beef:

Beef

Released only this year, the dark comedy series quickly became a fan-favorite, thanks to the spectacular performances of Ali Wong and Steven Yeun. Beef centers around the twosome’s characters, Amy and Danny respectively, who couldn’t be more opposite from each other. A long-standing battle between the pair ensues after they accidently (pun intended) cross paths with each other.

You:

You

In this disturbingly eerie drama, Gossip Girl alum Penn Badgley delivers one of his best performances of all time. Based on the titular novel by Caroline Kepnes, it follows the story of a man called Joe Golberg, played by Badgley, a deeply disturbed man as he fixates on one woman after the other – willing to go to deadly lengths to protect them.

Shadow and Bone:

Shadow and Bone

The fantasy romance series is adapted from the titular trilogy novel written by Leigh Bardugo. Shadow and Bone tackles the themes of magic, faith, betrayal, and love, featuring an epic storyline coupled with an even better worldbuilding. Ben Barnes and Jessie Mei Li lead the delightful coterie of versatile actors.

Lucifer:

Lucifer

Beloved most for the chemistry between the main characters, the 2016 series is the retelling of tale of Lucifer the devil. Embodied to perfection by Tom Ellis, the charming unearthly gentleman strikes a close relationship with a stoic detective Lauren German after arriving on earth – and as they say, the rest is history. It currently boasts six seasons on Netflix.

Community:

Community

The heartwarming sitcom was certainly way ahead of its time. It stars an extensive ensemble of cast, including Joel McHale as Jeff Winger, a former lawyer struggling to fit into a college in his town. After making friends with fellow misfits at the premises, McHale kicks off a series of adventures filled with joy and laughter.

Friday Night Lights:

Friday Night Lights

The heartwarming series revolves around small-town high school football team players brimming with high hopes despite their many challenges. Taylor Kitsch, Connie Britton, and Kyle Chandler star in the soap opera. Since premiering in 2005, Friday Night Lights ran for five seasons.

One Piece:

one Piece

Based on the Japanese manga and anime of the same name, this is arguably one of Netflix’s best live-action adaptations of all time. The action drama follows a pirate crew of misfits as they brave through obstacles to come together for a sole goal.

Grey’s Anatomy:

Grey's Anatomy

The renowned medical drama kicks off with Dr. Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, as the main character – a suggested in the title. However, the series slowly expands into the lives of her fellow doctors at Seattle’s Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. With 19 seasons and counting, Grey’s Anatomy continues to break its own record with its consistency and success.

Supernatural:

Supernatural

The mystery-thriller series star Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles as close-knit brothers as they battle the supernatural occurrences across their town. Spanning through 15 seasons, Supernatural is readily loved for its unique take on horror, thriller, and fantasy.

Riverdale:

Riverdale

The series follows the lives of teenagers as they are forced to adjust to uncomfortable situations following an eerie discovery in their seemingly innocent town. Based on Archie Comics, Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, KJ Apa, and Cole Sprouse among a star-studded cast.

Despite starting out with compelling initial seasons, the mystery adventure series ended up losing its footing somewhere along the line. Though it still remains one of the most renowned TV shows among the youth.

Wednesday:

Wednesday

The mystery thriller series is the spin-off of the Addams Family franchise. It follows Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega, as her life is mired with unwelcomed adventures and a compelling mystery after she joins a school with children just as peculiar as her – or maybe more. Season 2 of the gothic show is currently in the works.

Call the Midwife:

Call the Midwife

Set in the post-war era, the women-centered show offers a deeper perspective into the lives of midwives located in East London. The period drama currently boasts 12 seasons, with each brimming with thought-provoking lessons about life and humanity. Jenny Agutter, Judy Parfitt, Pam Ferris, and Cliff Parisi star.

Love, Death & Robots:

Love, Death & Robots

The animated anthology series featuring spanning various genres, including dark comedy, sci-fi, drama, and suspense. It chronicles unique lives of equally unique characters, such as robots and a super-intelligent yogurt. Love, Death & Robots explore depths of humanity and give life a true meaning. The anthology show was recently renewed on Netflix.

Shameless:

Shameless

The 2011 show confronts the audience with some uncomfortable truths about life through the theatrics of a dysfunctional family of the Gallaghers in the South Side of Chicago. The 12 seasons of the show are an absolute treat to binge-watch on the streaming platform.

The Lincoln Lawyer:

The Lincoln Lawyer

Best on the best-selling crime novel of the same name, the 2012 series stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as defense attorney Mick Haller, as he struggles to revive his career from the back of his Lincoln Town Car. The Lincoln Lawyer follows textbook definition of a good lawyer show featuring just the right amount of wit, humor, and of course, drama.

Dark:

dark

The mind-bending thriller is a German-language show that features the story of four families from a small town as their sins and secrets are exposed during a seemingly innocent search for two missing children. The eerie vibes of the show coupled with creative visuals make this series worth a watch.

Cobra Kai:

From the universe of the beloved film series, The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai brings back two characters, Johnny Lawrence, played by William Zabka, and Daniel LaRusso, played by Ralph Macchio as they face off each other on the battlefield of life. The action series currently boasts five seasons.

The Fall of the House of Usher:

The Fall of the House of Usher

The Netflix show is inspired from the short story by Edgar Allan Poe. It revolves around two siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher, who have built a successful pharmaceutical company on lies and betrayal – all of which are unearthed following mysterious deaths of heirs to the Usher dynasty.

Sweet Tooth:

Sweet Tooth

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the fantasy series follows the story of an unlikely creature, a 10-year-old half-human, half-deer boy called Gus. The tween sets out in the world to search for his mother, where he is met with humans desperate to hunt its kind due to fear.

New Amsterdam:

New Amsterdam

The medical drama series originally aired on NBC, but its fifth and final season was recently added to Netflix. New Amsterdam stars Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, medical director of one of the Unites States’ oldest public hospital. The series is an intelligent take on the challenges faced and enemies made while trying to reform the neglected facility.

Who is Erin Carter?

Who is Erin Carter?

A Spanish-language thriller series starring Evin Ahmad as Erin Carter. British teacher by the day and an undercover cop by night. Her life turns upside down after she forced to showcase her combative skills during a supermarket robbery.

Suits:

Suits

The nine-season show only recently skyrocketed to unprecedented success following its recent addition to Netflix. It revolves around the complex dynamics between numerable characters in a fictional corporate law firm in New York City. The final episode of the drama series aired in 2019, and stars the likes of Meghan Markle, Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, and Gina Torres among others.

Sweet Magnolias:

Sweet Magnolias

Set in Serenity, South Carolina, the romance-drama series centers on the lives of three best friends, Maddie Townsend, played by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Dana Sue Sullivan, played by Brooke Elliot, and Helen Decatur, played by Heather Headley. It boasts three seasons.

Manifest:

Manifest

Manifest only managed to get a proper, much-deserved ending due to its fans’ high-end dedication. The supernatural drama series revolves around the passengers and crew of a commercial airliner, who disappeared into clouds, only to reemerge over half a decade later. All four seasons of Manifest are currently streaming on Netflix.

XO, Kitty:

XO, Kitty

A light-hearted series, especially curated for fans of YA. It is spinoff from the Netflix original film trilogy, To All the Boys, based on the novel of the same name by author Jenny Han. It stars Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey who is faced with love, lost, and academic pressure after securing a scholarship at a high school in South Korea.

Firefly Lane:

Firefly Lane

The two-season series stars Sarah Chalke as Kate Milarkey, and Katherine Heigl as Tully Hart – two childhood best friends as they navigate the complexities of life from their teenage years to middle age. Firefly Lane is an ode to female friendships and unconditional love that forges these bonds.

Never Have I Ever:

Never Have I Ever

The comedy romance drama is a unique take on experiences of high school, as it stars a South Asian female main character Devi Vishwakumar, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Never Have I Ever deals with the complicated dynamics among family and friends. All four seasons of the series are on Netflix.

Emily in Paris:

Emily in Paris

The widely popular show is almost impossible to be not heard of. Emily in Paris centers on the titular character played by Lily Collins as her life is turned upside down after landing a dream job in Paris. The series contains the perfect concoction of drama, comedy, romance, with a little sprinkle of edgy.

The Sandman:

The Sandman

The sci-fi fantasy series is based on Neil Gaiman’s comic book series of the same name. The eerily accurate depiction of its characters in the show makes it a treat to watch, whether or not one has read the comics. It follows Morpheus aka the Sandman, the lord of the world of dreams. It currently has one season.

The Haunting of the Hill House:

The Haunting of the Hill House

This is one of Netflix most horror series till date, guaranteed to run a chill down your spine. The Haunting of the Hill House follows five adult siblings in two alternate timelines, as they are haunted by their paranormal experiences at the remote mansion in the present day, despite fleeing the house in 1992.

Everything Now:

Everything Now

Much like Never Have I Ever, the coming-of-age drama series follows a 17-year-old student, Mia Polanco, played by Sophia Wilde, who had just gotten out of the hospital after a long battle with anorexia. The London native enlists her friends to help her cover up the bucket list she created at the hospital.

American Vandal:

American Vandal

The crime-satire drama chronicles the life of high school students as they are ensnared in small-scale crimes, including vandalism and others. It is a mockumentary series that provide social commentary while incorporating humor and teenage drama. Both seasons are available on Netflix.

Arcane:

Arcane

The adventure drama is based in the world of League of Legends. It follows Jayce, Vi, Jinx and other characters as they strive to find their places in the Riot online game. It is enmeshed with perfect amount of action, fantasy, and adventure. It currently has two seasons on Netflix.

Arrested Development:

Arrested Development

The popular sitcom stars a quartet of siblings fighting to take over the family’s real estate business after their father is imprisoned. The comedy drama series currently boasts five seasons on Netflix.

Better Call Saul:

Better Call Saul

It is a spin-off of critically acclaimed Netflix original, Breaking Bad. It chronicles the story of attorney of a chemist-turned-meth dealer Walter White, Saul Goodman, played by Bob Odenkirk, as he is faced with trials and tribulations as a flamboyant criminal lawyer.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners:

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The fast-paced anime series is based on video game Cyberpunk 2077 by CD Projekt Red. It is a culmination of adult themes and entails a fair share of violence and entertainment for the viewers. It currently has one season.

Seinfield:

Seinfield

Famously known as a “show about nothing,” the sitcom follows the life of four main characters: Jerry Seinfeld, a stand-up comedian playing a fictionalized version of himself; his best friend George Costanza; his ex-girlfriend and close friend Elaine Benes; and his eccentric neighbor Cosmo Kramer.

Mindhunter:

Mindhunter

The crime thriller series stars Holt McCallany and Jonathan Groff as Bill Tench and Holden Ford, respectively. The twosome resorts to an unprecedented way to catch criminals – studying their minds. Mindhunter is directed by Oscar winner David Fincher, while Charlize Theron is one of the show’s executive producers.

Russian Doll:

Russian Doll

Loosely inspired by Groundhog Day, the comedy-drama follows a character named Nadia, played by Natasha Lyonne, as she suffers an anomalous bout of time loop with repeatedly dying and reliving her 36th birthday party.

Bodies:

Bodies

The mystrery crime series features a mind-boggling plot of time travel. Bodies is adapted from a graphic novel of the same name. Four detectives from four different years – 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053 – are mysteriously investigating the murder of the same victim, whose body appears in the same location in London in each era. Shira Haas, Stephen Graham, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, and Kyle Soller star in the miniseries.

Outlander:

Outlander

Starring Caitriona Balfe as British nurse Claire Randall, who is separated from her husband Frank and whisked to 1743 in startling circumstances. There begins a new life for her, laden with adventure and love. It currently has seven seasons.

Kleo:

Kleo

The German language series star Jella Haase in a titular role as she sets out in a quest of revenge to who did her wrong. Kleo takes place after the eventful fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. Season 2 of the adventure series was confirmed last year.

Bridgerton:

Bridgerton

Adapted from a series of novels based on the Bridgerton family written by Julia Quinn, the historical drama series is an intriguing tale of the six Bridgerton siblings as they find love in the most unexpected of ways.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story:

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Released only this year, the limited series is a spin-off critically acclaimed series, Bridgerton. It chronicles the life of a young Queen Charlotte as she braves through the storms in life to become the perfect monarch for Britain. It is loosely based on the real life of Charlotte, and features a heart-wrenching love story of the Queen, played by India Amarteifio, and King George III, played by Corey Mylchreest.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt:

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

The sitcom revolves around the titular character of Ellie Kemper, a care-free woman who restarts her life in New York City after being rescued from a doomsday cult. Schmidt navigates through love, life, and heartbreak with the help of her new roommate Tituss Androme, played by Tituss Burgess, and Lilian, her activist landlord, played by Carole Kane.

Peaky Blinders:

Peaky Blinders

The 2013 crime drama series revolves around a Brimingham-based criminal group of the same name. It features a brilliant performance from Cillian Murphy as the boss of the gang, Thomas Shelby, who is not above resorting to violence and illegal means to get his way.

Sacred Games:

Sacred Games

Featuring a cat-and-mouse game between a police officer Sartaj Singh, played by Saif Ali Khan, and overlord of the underworld Ganesh Gaitonde, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, chaos ensues and secrets are unraveled as the former strives to save Mumbai from an impending doom.

Alice in Borderland:

Alice in Borderland

A group of friends are transported to a world of a violent game where they must compete in order to survive. Alice in Borderland features a star-studded cast against deadly stakes and a mind-bending plot twist to make it worth your while. The K-drama series has been renewed for a third season.

Ginny & Georgia:

Ginny & Georgia

A young adult series which perfectly suffices complicated relationship between a mother and her daughter. It stars Antonia Gentry as 15-year-old Ginny, who is torn between new friendships and old bonds, and Brianne Howey, as Georgia, 30, as she struggles to leave her past behind and be the perfect single mother she could be.