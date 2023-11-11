Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan tease ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel

Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan reunion hints ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan's, the former co-stars of the popular movie Freaky Friday recent reunion hinted at the comedy drama’s sequel.



Curtis took to her Instagram handle and shared a beautiful selfie with Lohan, expressing her desire to work again with the Mean Girls alum.

"Too late. YOU GREW UP and SO BEAUTIFULLY! Well, it's Friday, and the strike is over so hopefully, we can switch places again in the near future! @lindsaylohan @disney," the True Lies actress captioned her post.



As the two stars reminisced about their old memories in the latest social media post, several fans of the reel-life mother-daughter duo demanded to bring the sequel of 2003 hit movie, Freak Friday.



One fan wrote, "OMG please don’t get our hopes up! We need this duo again."



"Is this a tease for a sequel??" another chimed in.



Earlier in November 2022, Curtis expressed her desire to share screen with Lohan once again.

In conversation with People, the Academy Award winner said, "There would be nothing I would love more, honestly, than to be able to work with her again, share our time again..."

Directed by Mark Waters, the Disney movie featured Curtis as a mother named Tess Coleman who didn’t get along with her daughter Lohan (Anna Coleman).

Later, in a result of an unusual incident, the two switched their bodies and live each other’s life forcefully.