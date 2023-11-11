Carol Vorderman seen for first time since BBC Radio Wales job drama

Carol Vorderman was spotted in high spirits, marking her first appearance since being dropped by BBC Radio Wales for violating the broadcaster's new social media guidelines.

The 62-year-old former Countdown star looked vibrant as she took a stroll in Soho, London on Friday afternoon.

Donned in a black coat and matching turtle neck jumper, Carol stayed warm during her outing. She added a touch of height with black boots and completed her look with a matching handbag.

Sporting loose curls in her blonde locks, Carol flashed a radiant smile, showing that the recent setback wasn't dampening her mood.

Despite parting ways with BBC Radio after a five-year tenure, Carol's celebrity friends have rallied around her. In a statement shared on Wednesday, she affirmed her commitment to expressing her 'strong beliefs' on Twitter and Instagram, refusing to curb her opinions on the UK government online.

Support poured in from notable figures, including fellow BBC stars Alan Carr and Michelle Visage, as well as Ant Middleton and Kelly Holmes. Comedian Alan Carr expressed, 'Big respect Carol,' while Michelle Visage added, 'Adore you endlessly.'