Travis Kelce listens to Taylor Swift's heart call, joins her in Argentina

Travis Kelce could not stay away from her sweetheart Taylor Swift and reunited with the pop superstar in Argentina after saying yes to her heart's call as she kicked off the South American leg of her Eras Tour on Thursday night.



Kelce reportedly has touched down in Buenos Aires to join his lovebird Swift who recently admitted that she's "falling in love" by singing her hit single.

There were much speculation about how the athlete will spend his bye week and whether or not he would fly south to see his lover. Travis has finally come to ease the suffering of Swift's heart.

The couple are expected to officially confirm their romance during the trip as their latest moves suggest as they find it heard to stay away from each other.

Travis Kelce appeared to have made the long haul flight alone as he was the only passenger seen getting off the plane. Without wasting much time, he jumped into his car waiting to pick him outside the airport and is believed to be heading to meet his superstar girlfriend.

Fans are expecting that the American footballer and Bad Blood hitmaker will appear together during Swift's next performance.

Taylor Swift took the stage for her first show in South America Thursday night, where she appeared confessing about her romance with Kelce, 34.

