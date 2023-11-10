‘Blue Beetle’ set to drop on major streaming platform this month

Blue Beetle is going to be available on a major streaming platform till the mid-on November.



Warner Bros’ DC superhero film is arriving on Max on Nov. 17 for viewers to stream.

Under the direction of Ángel Manuel Soto, the movie revolves around Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña), a recent college graduate, who is selected to serve as a symbiotic host to an ancient alien biotech relic that transforms him into the superhero Blue Beetle.

The Blue Beetle cast, which includes Susan Sarandon, Bruna Marquezine, George Lopez, Raoul Max Trujillo, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo, Damián Alcázar, and Belissa Escobedo, is primarily Latino based on one of the most prominent Latino superheroes in comic book history.

Meanwhile, both general audiences and film reviewers enjoyed Blue Beetle's strong reception despite its underwhelming $122.9 million global box office receipts. Variety film critic Owen Gleiberman wrote, "Blue Beetle is like a dark '80s fantasia with a shaggy-haired boy-band hero in the middle of it."

Additionally, the film should be able to explain the new DC Universe, which will shortly grow with the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is the last chapter in the comic book universe before continuity is restarted with Gunn's Superman: Legacy in 2025.