Deadpool 3, Captain America 4 move to new release dates

Following the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Marvel Studios has announced a number of changes to its release schedule, including new dates for Deadpool 3 and Captain America 4.

The Deadpool threequel, which had been originally slated for a May 3, 2024 release, has now been pushed back to July 26, 2024.

Captain America 4, which was previously scheduled for a July 26, 2024 release, has been moved to February 14, 2025.

Other Marvel films that have been affected by the release date changes include:

Thunderbolts: July 25, 2025 (previously December 20, 2024)

Blade: November 7, 2025 (previously February 14, 2025)

It is unclear why Marvel Studios has decided to make these changes, but it is likely due to a combination of factors, including the impact of the strike, the need to give filmmakers more time to complete post-production, and the desire to avoid scheduling conflicts with other major releases.



The release date changes make Deadpool 3 the only Marvel Cinematic Universe film scheduled to be released in 2024. This is the first time since 2012 that Marvel Studios will have only one MCU film to release in a given year.

Despite the delays, fans of Deadpool and Captain America can still look forward to seeing their favorite superheroes on the big screen in the not-too-distant future.