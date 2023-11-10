Kylie Jenner sparks engagement buzz amid Timothee Chalamet's romance

Kylie Jenner set tongues wagging as she unveiled a mysterious diamond ring on her wedding finger while introducing her new pet dachshund, Moo Pants, on Thursday.
The radiant star's flawless makeup and soft waves complemented the sparkler, prompting speculation about its origin, with whispers pointing towards her sizzling romance with Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet.
ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner’s new ‘Khy’ collection under Kanye West’s ‘Yeezy influence’
Kylie's smoky shadow, rosy blush, and lipgloss accentuated her elegance, while she shared a heartwarming moment with her new furry friend on her bed, gushing, "You’re so cute."
The intrigue surrounding the ring adds an extra layer to the evolving story of Kylie's love life.
The burgeoning romance between Kylie Jenner, 26, and Timothee Chalamet, 27, takes a fascinating turn as they were last spotted together at the WSJ.
ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner's Khy clothing line shatters records with $1m sales after one hour launch
Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards at MoMA in Manhattan on November 1.
The duo, connected through mutual friend Haider Ackermann, has reportedly been acquainted since 2019, with unconfirmed reports suggesting a meeting at Nobu Malibu followed by a New Year celebration in Aspen.
Netflix is currently brimming with thousands of shows for every genre
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift create a buzz on social media with their latest romantic outing
An employee named Kenny Iwamasa was reportedly 'an individual living with Perry and monitoring him'
Leonardo DiCaprio’s decision not to work with Martin Scorsese is shocking because of previous work relation
Rachel shares her thoughts on people’s takes in a new interview
Prince Harry is said to be "under pressure" from his wife Meghan Markle