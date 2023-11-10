Kylie Jenner sparks engagement buzz amid Timothee Chalamet's romance

Kylie Jenner flaunts mystery diamond sparkler amidst new puppy amid Timothee Chalamet romance.

Kylie Jenner set tongues wagging as she unveiled a mysterious diamond ring on her wedding finger while introducing her new pet dachshund, Moo Pants, on Thursday.

The radiant star's flawless makeup and soft waves complemented the sparkler, prompting speculation about its origin, with whispers pointing towards her sizzling romance with Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet.

Kylie's smoky shadow, rosy blush, and lipgloss accentuated her elegance, while she shared a heartwarming moment with her new furry friend on her bed, gushing, "You’re so cute."

The intrigue surrounding the ring adds an extra layer to the evolving story of Kylie's love life.

The burgeoning romance between Kylie Jenner, 26, and Timothee Chalamet, 27, takes a fascinating turn as they were last spotted together at the WSJ.

Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards at MoMA in Manhattan on November 1.

The duo, connected through mutual friend Haider Ackermann, has reportedly been acquainted since 2019, with unconfirmed reports suggesting a meeting at Nobu Malibu followed by a New Year celebration in Aspen.



