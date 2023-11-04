Kylie Jenner's Khy clothing line shatters records with $1m sales after 1 hour launch

Kylie Jenner's newest venture, the Khy clothing line, has taken the fashion world by storm with an incredible $1 million in sales within its very first hour of launch.

Kylie renowned for her astute business acumen, continues to expand her empire and amass wealth at a rapid pace.



As the new line made its debut this week, eager shoppers clamored for Khy's offerings, resulting in a swift sell-out of coveted items such as the faux leather trench, gloves, and mini dress collections.

People reported the quick depletion of these sought-after items.

Kylie herself couldn't contain her excitement, taking to social media to express her gratitude, saying, "The Khy trench & long sleeve mini sold out. Thank you thank you for all the love on Khy."

With the first drop of her collaboration with Namilia, the Khy collection featured 12 sleek, black pieces, priced from $48 to $198.

Jenner also extended an invitation to her fans, urging them to "shop the rest of the first Khy drop now before it's too late."

However, the Khy launch wasn't without controversy. The new line faced accusations of copying designer Betsy Johnson's ideas, particularly from her label, Products.

Not to be confused with the American fashion icon Betsey Johnson, Betsy Johnson took to Instagram to call out Kylie Jenner.

In a fiery post, Johnson claimed that she and her team had sent concept ideas, language, and a line sheet to Kylie's camp six months prior.

She expressed her thoughts with a dose of sarcasm, writing, "INTERESTING CONCEPT KYLIE... INTERESTING. Thanks for the co-sign... F**k your support."

Johnson also touched on her own background, sharing a screenshot of her £50,000 ($60,000) student debt, highlighting the challenges she faced and underlining the hard work that many working-class individuals put in to bring their ideas to life.



