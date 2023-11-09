Kylie Jenner’s new ‘Khy’ collection under Kanye West’s ‘Yeezy influence’

Kylie Jenner has been accused by fans of copying Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West.



The beauty entrepreneur posted on Instagram on Tuesday announcing that her second collection of the brand, which featured base layers and puffer jackets for the chilly months, was about to be released.

The Kardashians actress looked sensual in the promotional picture, wearing only sheer blue tights and a cream puffer jacket slung over her shoulder.

Fans with keen eyes quickly made the comparison between the designs and Kanye West's "Round Jacket" Yeezy GAP design from 2021, and they weren't afraid to express their thoughts.

“Ahh looks just like something kanye would design!” wrote one fan in the comments, while another questioned, “y’all stealing kanye’s designs now ??”

A third fan quipped, ““Now we know where all the Adidas/Yeezy unsold merchandise went.”

Another fan highlighted “the Yeezy influence” on Jenner’s designs.

Jenner, 26, disclosed that Khy "collaborated with Entire Studios," a clothing brand run by Dylan Richards Diaz and Sebastian Hunt, for the most recent release, so fans may be onto something after all.

The 46-year-old creator of Yeezy has already reached out to both Hunt and Diaz. Indeed, in 2016 they assisted him in styling his Season 3 collection.

But Jenner also has a past with the designers because they created her "Bride of Frankenstein" Halloween costume in 2022.



