Britney Spears' mother Lynne denies selling daughter's belongings

Britney Spears mother Lynne Spears responded to accusations from fans, vehemently denying any involvement in selling her daughter Britney Spears' belongings.



Addressing the claims directly, Lynne stated, "I'm not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals but I would never do that!"

Lynne emphasized the sentimental value of the items, saying, "That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you. They are special to me too because of the years we spent collecting them."

Despite the public nature of the message, Lynne conveyed a sense of disconnection, acknowledging her inability to reach the troubled pop star and expressing a desire to return the cherished items, as she concluded the post by asking Britney if she could facilitate their return.

The post featured a carousel of images, showcasing an old journal, a vintage doll collection, and ornate china, items laden with sentimental value.

Despite the well-intentioned gesture, the message carried a hint of the family's fractured dynamics, with Britney having distanced herself from her father Jamie Spears, sister Jamie Lynn Spears, and mother Lynne.

The plea for reconnection comes amid reports of Britney's childhood home in Kentwood, Louisiana hitting the market for $1.2 million, with the potential auction of a door adorned with the provocative message "Christina sucks," rumored to fetch a staggering $30,000.



Britney Spears' Estranged Mom Faces Accusations of Profiting from Daughter's Belongings

Britney Spears' is reportedly unaware that her clothing and accessories have been sold online and in a local consignment shop for the past five years.

Sources suggest that Britney, who recently spoke out about feeling exploited by her family, would be deeply upset to learn about these alleged transactions.

Lynne is said to have initiated the sales in 2018 at Connie's Jewelry and Gifts in Kentwood, Louisiana, owned by Britney's childhood friend Cortney Brabham's family.

According to a Spears family insider, Lynne has purportedly made 'thousands of dollars in profit,' keeping Britney in the dark about these financial dealings.

This revelation adds another layer to the ongoing family saga, as Lynne faces accusations of monetizing her daughter's personal belongings amid Britney's pursuit of autonomy.