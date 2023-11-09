‘Masters of the Air’: Trailer gives powerful look at war miseries

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for its upcoming miniseries Masters of the Air, a spiritual sequel to the critically acclaimed Band of Brothers and The Pacific.



The trailer gives a glimpse into the harrowing but inspiring stories of the American airmen who fought in the skies during World War II.

The trailer opens with a montage of aerial footage, set to a soaring score. We see bombers flying over enemy territory, dogfights between fighter planes, and bombs exploding on the ground.

The voiceover tells us that "these are the men who fought the war from the skies. They were the Masters of the Air."

It then cuts to scenes of the airmen on the ground, training, preparing for missions, and recovering from their wounds. We see their camaraderie, their courage, and their determination. The voiceover tells us that "they were the best of us. And they fought for all of us."

The conclusion depicted a shot of a bomber taking off, silhouetted against the sun. The voiceover tells us that "this is their story. The story of the Masters of the Air."

Masters of the Air is based on the book of the same name by Donald L. Miller. It is executive produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, who also executive produced Band of Brothers and The Pacific. The miniseries stars Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, and Nate Parker.

The first two episodes of Masters of the Air will debut on Apple TV+ on January 26, 2024. Thereafter, a new episode will air every Friday until March 15.